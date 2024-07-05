A stylish home on a large and flat block in Koroit

At an appealing price point with plenty to offer, "this home is located in a quiet street in a go-ahead estate in the thriving, ever-popular and progressive town of Koroit," selling agent Lucas Wilson said.
Built in 2012 by Simmonds, this home is set on just under a quarter-acre (or about 962 square metres for those who prefer metric) and the block also has a 21 metre frontage giving access on either side of the house to the very large, and very tidy, rear yard.
The home itself comprises about 15 squares (135.69 square metres) of internal living area, and approximately 21 squares (191.43 square metres) in total when you include the garage and the under-roof outdoor entertaining area.
To keep everyone warm throughout the home there is ducted gas central heating, while in the kitchen there are gas hotplates and an electric oven, plus a dishwasher. Speaking of which, the layout includes a spacious open plan area for the kitchen, meals and living area, which is all tiled and looks very stylish with a modern colour scheme.
The home has three bedrooms down the right side of the layout. The main includes an ensuite and a walk-in-robe, while bedrooms two and three each have their own built-in-robe.
"There is a double remote garage with direct access inside, plus the added bonus that will appeal to many, being the extra 7x6m Colorbond shed at the rear, perfect for storing your extra vehicles, trailer, caravan, boat, tools and garden equipment."
The property is also well enclosed on three sides by Colorbond fencing, and all set in a quiet street close to the main street and everything you might need in town.
"Koroit has really flourished in recent times and continues to go from strength to strength. This home is a great opportunity to join this burgeoning local community", Lucas said.
He also suggested that there are various types of potential buyer for this property.
"It fits into the budget of many young families, with the bonus of a yard that gives room to grow, and a shed for the tools, toys, or tradies," Lucas said.
"At the other end of the buying scale are your retirees or downsizers, who don't need a large house but would still like some room in the backyard and still might want to run with two vehicles and have room for the caravan, boat, and/or trailer. This property caters for exactly this, while also having the ease of living that a flat block offers."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.