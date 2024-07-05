The Standard
A stylish home on a large and flat block in Koroit

By House of the Week
July 5 2024 - 5:00pm
A stylish home on a large and flat block in Koroit
A stylish home on a large and flat block in Koroit

3 BED | 2 BATH | 4 CAR

  • 2 Channing Drive, Koroit
  • $620,000
  • AGENCY: Wilsons Warrnambool
  • CONTACT: Lucas Wilson 03 5561 2777
  • INSPECT: 10.30-11am June 29

At an appealing price point with plenty to offer, "this home is located in a quiet street in a go-ahead estate in the thriving, ever-popular and progressive town of Koroit," selling agent Lucas Wilson said.

