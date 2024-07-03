The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Try not to euthanise': Council sets fees after taking over animal shelter

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated July 3 2024 - 12:50pm, first published 12:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The animal shelter is in line for an upgrade after council took over operations on Monday.
The animal shelter is in line for an upgrade after council took over operations on Monday.

It will cost as much as $650 to adopt a dog at Warrnambool's animal shelter, with the city council voting to set fees and charges after taking over the operation.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.