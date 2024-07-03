'Try not to euthanise': Council sets fees after taking over animal shelter

It will cost as much as $650 to adopt a dog at Warrnambool's animal shelter, with the city council voting to set fees and charges after taking over the operation.
Charges have been "streamlined" to make it more "practical" with the cost of adopting a cat as much as $235.
But the council says it will continue to operate the facility in the "same spirit" as the RSPCA.
The council's chief executive officer Andrew Mason said it had to set fees and charges as consequence of the handover on July 1, 2024, but they would be "broadly in line" with those of the RSPCA which operated the shelter for the past two decades.
Warrnambool followed the lead of other regional councils who had taken over the operation of their animal shelters after the RSPCA - who for years had been heavily subsidising the running of shelters - sought to move to a cost-recovery model.
Cr Max Taylor said the fees and charges assist in the ongoing care and medical needs of animals that were accepted to the shelter.
Cr Angie Paspaliaris said council officers had a good look at fees and tried to streamline some of the costs to make it more practical.
Adoption fees include the cost of desexing, microchipping and vaccination.
To adopt an adult dog over 12 months old is $500, between six and 12 months $600 and a puppy $650. Dogs over nine years old are free and there a discounts for adopting two dogs.
A cat older than 10 years old is free to adopt, while one over six months old will cost $145 and a kitten is $235. Rabbits, guinea pigs, ferrets, rats, chickens and ducks are free to adopt.
To surrender an animal - something the RSPCA says was on the rise because of the cost of living crisis - will cost $55 for a dog and $45 for cats.
Statewide, the RSPCA was getting between 400 and 600 calls a month from pet owners wanting to surrender their animals.
Warrnambool's animal shelter is also in "dire" need of an upgrade, with the council promising to carry out upgrades - having in the past set aside $800,000 for the works.
Mayor Ben Blain said the council was committed to running the animal shelter in the "same spirit" as the RSPCA.
"That goes across the care and welfare of all our animals," he said.
"We really try not to euthanise animals. That is a really last resort. That is something that is going to continue on. None of that is going to change."
The fee and charges schedule was adopted unanimously by councillors.
