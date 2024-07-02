New direction: Club welcomes back star import as senior men's coach

Three-time Pomborneit premiership player and star import Lahiru Fernando will return to the club as senior men's coach in season 2024-25.
The club, which is going through the formal process of transferring from the South West association into the Colac association next season, confirmed the gun bowler, affectionately known as 'Larry', would return in the key role after spending the past three seasons in Melbourne playing for East Burwood and Vermont.
Fernando was one of the club's biggest stars throughout its three-peat of division one flags from 2018-19 to 2020-21, snaring 95 wickets from 44 matches.
A desire to move out of the city and back into the region to work in the dairy industry was the catalyst for his return to the club.
Division one captain Matt Bignell said the club was delighted to have the quality Sri Lankan import back at the Bulls next season.
"Fernando's professionalism and experience in high level cricket will play a big role in taking our training to the next level and get it to where we think it needs to be," he said.
Pomborneit president and club great Dave Murphy said the Bulls believed Fernando was the type of person to lead the group moving into a new era.
"(We're) thrilled to have such a quality cricketer and a quality person as Larry living locally and playing for the club again," he said.
"He will compliment skipper Matt Bignell and add to the leadership at the club".
The Bulls also have plans for Fernando to help out with coaching of the club's junior boys teams.
It looms as a hectic off-season period for the club as it looks to switch to Colac after it was a founding member of South West Cricket since 1996, winning five division one premierships.
At a special general meeting on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, the club voted unanimously to make the move but a meeting between South West cricket clubs on June, 6, 2024 saw them unanimously reject the application.
