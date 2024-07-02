Timboon residents 'need answers on future of health service', says MP

Federal Health Minister Mark Butler has been asked to allay fears about funding cuts and a loss of local representation at Timboon and District Healthcare Service (TDHS).
Member for Wannon Dan Tehan has written to Mr Butler, along with Minster for Aged Care Annika Wills, after Timboon and district residents said they were "very scared" the needs of their small, rural community would be lost if they were "swallowed up" in a hospital merger.
Mr Tehan asked Mr Butler for reassurances federal government funding would continue to grow for aged care services.
He said he was also seeking confirmation local boards would remain in place.
"As you would be aware the Victorian government is slashing funding to Victorian hospitals and is about to begin a program of forced amalgamations," Mr Tehan said.
"The actions of the Victorian state Labor government is cutting health services and laying the groundwork for forced amalgamations which will severely impact the delivery of health and aged care services across my electorate."
More than 100 people attended a meeting in June to express their concerns about potential amalgamations.
TDHS Consumer Advisory Committee chair Bronwyn Rantall said community members wanted answers.
"We want details and clarity from the health minister because we're just fearful that the governance of our local health service is going to be taken away from us," she said.
"Local people in Timboon are wholly invested in protecting the governance of TDHS so we're scared we're going to lose our board, our CEO, our executive team, we're very scared of that happening."
Minister for Health Mary-Anne Thomas said all hospitals would be "supported".
"We will always support our hospitals which is why our recent budget delivers better facilities, more healthcare workers and a record investment of $8.8 billion for our hospitals to make sure every Victorian gets the best care, no matter where they live," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.