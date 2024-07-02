Police seek witnesses to fight at surf spot car park

Police are trying to find witnesses to a fight involving two men at a surfing car park in Warrnambool late last week.
A Warrnambool police spokesman said officers were investigating an assault in Warrnambool last Friday, June 26.
"It is understood there was a physical altercation between two men at The Flume car park on Merri Street about 4.45pm on Friday," she said.
"A 45-year-old man was transported to hospital with minor injuries.
"It is believed the two men are known to each other.
"Investigators are keen to speak to two people who may have witnessed the incident.
"Any witnesses, or anyone with information, is urged to contact Warrnambool police station on 5560 1333 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au."
