Temperature dips below zero in some parts of south-west, sunny skies ahead

The temperature dipped to 2C in Warrnambol at 7am on Wednesday, July 3 after 4C was recorded at 6am.
In Hamilton the mercury dropped to -0.1C at 7am, while Portland had a warmer start, with 5C recorded at 7am.
Residents across the state have been experiencing chilly conditions, according to Bureau of Meteorology meteorologist Helen Reid.
"It has been a run of cold mornings this week as a ridge of high pressure has become dominant over the region, with clear skies and light winds allowing the temperature to dip right down each morning," Ms Reid said.
However, Ms Reid said after a cool start south-west residents can expect sunny skies, with a top of 13C predicted.
"The rest of the week will continue to be dominated by the high pressure system, so more clear skies and frosty mornings are expected," she said.
