Temperature dips below zero in some parts of south-west, sunny skies ahead

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
July 3 2024 - 7:25am
Warrnambool's temperature dipped to 2C at 7am on Wednesday, July 3. File picture
Warrnambool's temperature dipped to 2C at 7am on Wednesday, July 3. File picture

The temperature dipped to 2C in Warrnambol at 7am on Wednesday, July 3 after 4C was recorded at 6am.

