The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Costume store could be nation's largest, but many don't know it exists

Jessica Greenan
By Jessica Greenan
July 3 2024 - 12:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joker's Fancy Dress owner Sandra Drake, dressed as a pirate. Picture by Jess Greenan
Joker's Fancy Dress owner Sandra Drake, dressed as a pirate. Picture by Jess Greenan

Camperdown resident Sandra Drake's costume collection already numbers 7000 but she wants to make it Australia's largest.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Greenan

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering both Moyne Shire and Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.