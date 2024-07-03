Costume store could be nation's largest, but many don't know it exists

Camperdown resident Sandra Drake's costume collection already numbers 7000 but she wants to make it Australia's largest.
For more than a decade, Joker's Fancy Dress on Manifold Street has been an eleventh-hour reprieve for last-minute party goers.
"We're an SOS for many people," Ms Drake laughed.
"Lots of people have purchased costumes online in the past, but found that when it arrived the day before their party it was the wrong size or just bad quality. I like to help them out.
"The children's section starts from tiny things for babies six months old right up to 14-years-old, in all sizes. There's about 2000 costumes to choose from.
"In adults, I go from sizes six to 26. We have something for everyone - cultural, occupational, pop culture, Disney, medieval and more - and we have about 5000 costumes."
She said providing a physical store where customers could touch fabrics and try costumes on was important to her.
"I was really sad when K.Dance in Warrnambool closed, and there's no costume shop in Colac, either," Ms Drake said.
"I saw there was a need for it in the region.
"From the age of 15 I had also been singing in a dance band with my brother and some of his friends, over the years I joined other bands and I just accumulated quite a few fancy dress costumes.
"Eventually I met two like-minded ladies and it just started as a bit of a hobby, but when my best friend moved to Queensland and took her costumes with her, I turned the hobby into a business."
That business expanded rapidly, with Ms Drake searching op-shops and vintage stores high and low to fashion additional props and custom pieces.
But despite her vast collection, Ms Drake said many south-west residents were unaware the store existed.
"So many people in the area don't know I'm here," she said.
"When people stumble upon the store for the first time, almost every person who walks past the curtains into the back room says 'Oh wow'.
"I have about 35 pairs of white Gogo boots for example, people just can't believe it. I've got wigs for almost all the characters you can imagine."
She said she had plans in motion which would put her business on the map.
"My collection's always growing, I've got another room which I intend on expanding into," Ms Drake said.
"I want to set it up with Halloween costumes, and I've got lots of 1920s-themed items which I want to make into a special section.
"I want to make the back section look like a circus tent, then advertise it as Australia's largest costume emporium.
"There are larger stores online, but as far as a bricks and mortar business, the research I've done so far indicates it'll be the largest physical costume emporium in Australia.
"That's fairly exciting".
