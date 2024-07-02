Clear message sent over housing project

It's deputy editor Rachael Houlihan here with your morning headlines.
Warrnambool City Council will push ahead with its plan to create up to 50 affordable and key worker houses in Dennington but not every councillor is happy about it.
In a split 5-2 vote, council will take the next step in the project by sending it to the Minister for Planning Sonya Kilkenny for fast-track approval and to seek funding to help get it off the ground.
Senior journalist Katrina Lovell reports the council wants to use former saleyards buffer-zone land on Harrington Road for 50 one, two and three-bedroom FormFlow relocatable modular homes as part of a 25-year lease plan - a move which has upset Dennington residents.
About 30 were at the council meeting on Monday, July 1 at the Lighthouse Theatre to watch the debate.
A Portland family is counting their blessings after an outbuilding close to their home was destroyed by fire.
Chloe Goldsworthy was in bed with her six-week-old son Ollie in Woods Street about 3.45pm on Sunday, June 30.
Her partner Theodore Brearley opened the sliding door that leads outside and was shocked to see the outbuilding in flames.
Miss Goldsworthy said she was extremely grateful to the neighbours who came to the scene and offered help and Fire Rescue Victoria and Country Fire Authority firefighters, who were able to extinguish the fire before it spread to the house.
