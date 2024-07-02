'It's a wonderful opportunity': Leading horse stables on the market

On-course stables at the Warrnambool racecourse which have housed numerous Group 1 winners including the 2015 Melbourne Cup winner Prince Of Penzance are on the market, with price expectations of about $1.8 million.
The complex, which includes 42 individual boxes, six stripping stalls, three wash bays with overhead heaters and a 10-horse equine auto trainer, is situated with direct access to Warrnambool's grass track, synthetic sand fibre training track, swimming pool and bull ring.
LAWD sales executive Patrick Kerr said the state-of-art facility would be sold through an expressions of interest campaign.
"Prominent Warrnambool trainer Lindsey Smith has rented the facility for the last five years," Kerr told The Standard. "It's a wonderful opportunity for an owner-operator to take over the on-course stables or an investor.
"Our client understands it's really difficult to put a price on the facility as it's not a house or property. It's not every day of the week that you are asked to sell iconic stables in Warrnambool, but in saying that we've received numerous calls about the complex since it was placed on the market on Monday evening."
Other Group 1 winners to be stabled at the complex include Scales Of Justice, Tuvalu, Humidor and Tosen Stardon and Stratum Star.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.