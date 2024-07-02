The Standard
'Out of the question': Council's underground powerline plan's $11m blow-out

Katrina Lovell
Katrina Lovell
Updated July 3 2024 - 6:58am, first published 6:30am
The cost of putting powerlines underground has blown out to $11 million. File picture
The cost of putting high-voltage powerlines underground along Warrnambool's Wollaston Road has blown out to $11 million, prompting the city council to ditch the idea.

