Opinion: Parity coming, but much more to be achieved

While it is very positive to see advancement towards parity and commitment to equality at the Olympics, it must be acknowledged that the IOC has opted out of firm decision making in terms of transgender and intersex athletes. Instead, it has provided a non-binding framework as a guide and handed the decision making over to International Federations for individual sports. This has created some confusion and varied experiences for gender diverse athletes and as such, dulls the sparkle of the label of the "gender equal" Games.