The Standard
sport
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Sport/HFNL

Finals race heats up: How each netball team is shaping ahead of league bye

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated July 3 2024 - 2:14pm, first published 10:01am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Warrnambool's Emma Buwalda, Camperdown's Indi Cameron and Warrnambool's Isabella Baker are key players. Pictures by Eddie Guerrero and Justine McCullagh-Beasy
South Warrnambool's Emma Buwalda, Camperdown's Indi Cameron and Warrnambool's Isabella Baker are key players. Pictures by Eddie Guerrero and Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Hampden league open netballers will get the chance to put their feet up for this weekend's bye, but it looms as an intriguing run towards finals.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

More from sports

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.