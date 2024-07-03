Finals race heats up: How each netball team is shaping ahead of league bye

Hampden league open netballers will get the chance to put their feet up for this weekend's bye, but it looms as an intriguing run towards finals.
With a handful of matches before finals, teams will be looking to make their move as pieces of the puzzle come together.
The Standard takes a look at what could lie ahead for each team still in contention for finals, with Portland, Port Fairy and Hamilton Kangaroos not considered:
There's little reason to not have the Roosters as the raging favourites to pull off a famous three-peat of premierships in the coming months after a near flawless first 12 matches.
The Will Jamison-coached juggernaut did lose a match - to Camperdown in the shock of the season in round seven - but are in an inevitable position to be back on the Hampden league's biggest stage.
Filled to the brim with top-end talent, it's all about management from here on in, particularly with their most important players and perhaps some slight tinkering with combinations but the build towards finals is now on the agenda.
The Bombers are a fascinating side to keep an eye on after the bye.
Experience still holds Sophie Hinkley's team together - think Nadine McNamara, Emily Finch, Molly Hutt and Alicia Blain - but youth has given them a different look and provided some spark.
The reality is, the Bombers - who've fallen on grand final day in the past two years to South - need to find a style and method, as well as something different to win that elusive premiership and have the remainder of the home-and-away season to work away and build towards finals.
A win against Cobden on the road prior to the bye has given Danielle McInerney's squad a huge confidence-booster that it can seriously match it with the best.
The reality is the Saints are almost exclusively filled with players under the age of 20 - Indi O'Connor, Shelby O'Sullivan, Molly McLaren and Scarlett O'Donnell are all teenagers - but are playing with a maturity that should have them right in the mix.
The Saints face a relatively nice run home, have a few strong challenges to overcome but remain in the hunt for a top-two finish. From there, anything is possible.
The third side sitting on 32 points in a log jammed ladder, Warrnambool is a dangerous team who may just have another gear to go to.
The Blues, in Kate Lindsey's first year in charge, have shown they can be a formidable team with a nice balance of youth and experience on the court and proved their credentials with a seriously impressive win against Koroit a few weeks ago.
Skipper Carly Peake is playing some excellent netball in the centre, teenager Eva Ryan is a star of the future and Amy Wormald is dynamic. Defensively the Blues are solid so anything's possible if they can snatch another couple of scalps and build momentum leading into finals.
It may not have all gone to plan for the Eagles so far this season but they remain in the hunt.
At their best, such as in round six when they defeated Koroit 74-46, the Eagles have proven they have plenty of dangerous players at their disposal. The talent is there with Skye Billings, captain Maddy Vardy, Chelsea Quinn, Victoria Grundy and Kate O'Meara all enjoying strong seasons.
The bye came at a good time for the Eagles who have been a bit up and down, and a pretty favourable draw in the run home should see them qualify for finals.
It would be a mighty effort for Emily Stephens' young group to reach finals but after four wins from their past five matches, the side is right up amongst it.
The win against South Warrnambool in round seven has completely turned the tide and provided the confidence it can be a threat and an away clash against Koroit immediately after the bye could be season-defining for the ladder.
The Magpies have plenty of players in form, goal defence Lily Eldridge is growing each week, Sophie Conheady is a star in the making and Leah Perkins was best on court against Hamilton Kangaroos.
The Bloods are still mathematically in the race and therefore need to be considered but a lot would need to go their way on the run home.
Kym Grundy's group has been super competitive in recent weeks without clinching the four points but have a chance to upset the apple cart in the remaining matches and disrupt the table.
Skipper Jacqui Arundell is playing some excellent netball and leading from the front for her team.
