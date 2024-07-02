What's missing?: Draft plan wants to make hidden gem town shine for all

A basketball court, water play space and nature playground are all ideas being pitched to upgrade a rural south-west town.
Home to 830 residents, the popularity of Timboon has been growing in recent years and the town is also a finalist in the Top Tiny Tourism Town awards.
Significant investment has been made into its expansion, including an Unlocking Housing project and streetscape and pedestrian access upgrades.
Corangamite Shire Council's newly released draft precinct plan would provide a guide for all future improvements. Mayor and Project Working Group chair Kate Makin said the plan would ensure any new development would not be carried out "willy-nilly".
"With Timboon being at the meeting of the Camperdown-Timboon Rail Trail and the Twelve Apostles Trail, it is seeing more tourism and events," she said.
"How can we better use the Power Creek reserve, village green, senior citizens building and Railway Shed?
"There has been some great private investment in the distillery and the ice-creamery, but this plan is a chance to make sure future development makes sense for the community and visitors and isn't just willy-nilly."
She said the plan included "ways to enhance the town centre's public spaces to support business, encourage community use, and attract tourism and investment", but more feedback was needed.
"So far we have had 190 people give some fantastic ideas including pedestrian and bike crossings, new public toilets, a community hub at the Senior Citizen Centre, more large vehicle parking for caravans, murals and more trees or shade sails," Cr Makin said.
"Out of a population of 800 there are still a lot of people we haven't heard from so I encourage everyone to download the draft plan, talk about it with friends and family, and have your say."
Some of the ideas tabled in the draft plan include more accessible public toilets, showers and changing facilities.
They also include a half basketball court, co-located with the existing skate park, a nature-based playground, community picnic areas and a water play space integrated within the Timboon Outdoor Swimming Pool.
More art installations and murals along the creek have also been suggested, in addition to a mobility hub consisting of bike parking, e-bike charging, mobility scooter parking and charging and even parking for prams and strollers.
Residents can provide their feedback on the draft plan here until July 21.
