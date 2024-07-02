Ankle bracelet-wearing thug footballer admits violent home invasion

A Heywood man, who rose to notoriety when he punched a player in a football game while wearing a parole ankle bracelet, has now admitted bashing a drug dealer unconscious during a violent home invasion.
William Albert Pickett, 34, pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool County Court on Tuesday, July 2, to charges of home invasion, assault and two counts of intentionally causing injury.
Lawyer Greg Lascaris asked the case be adjourned so a psychologist's report could be prepared and submitted to the court before sentencing.
Pickett has eight pages of prior court appearances, including a high profile case involving him assaulting a player during a football game while on parole and wearing an ankle bracelet.
Prosecutor Connor Rattray said at the time of the current offending Pickett was on bail and doing a community corrections order.
At 1am on August 24, 2022, Pickett and an unidentified co-accused went to the front door of a Blackwood Court address in Portland.
Inside that home were a male resident, his daughter and a male visitor.
The male resident was followed into the kitchen by Pickett, then Pickett grabbed a glass bottle and repeatedly hit the resident to the left side of the head until the glass broke and the victim fell onto the broken glass.
Pickett continued to hit the victim until he lost consciousness.
The unidentified male was standing by the door while the assault took place.
The daughter then went to the kitchen and saw her father on the floor covered in blood with Pickett standing over him holding a knife.
The unidentified male then used a hammer to hit the male visitor and headbutted him.
Pickett then hit the visitor under the chin and smashed a cannabis smoking implement over his head.
The daughter ran out of the house to get help and neighbours came to the Blackwood Court address.
Picket threatened a woman neighbour with a knife and a blow torch.
He also approached another man and put a knife to his throat.
Pickett was also hit over the head with a broom and suffered injuries to an ear and head.
Security camera footage in Edgar Street showed the unknown offender fleeing at 1.13am, followed closely by Pickett holding his right bleeding ear.
Police crime scene officers attended and located Pickett's fingerprints and DNA on the knife.
Pickett was later arrested at the Portland hospital, where he claimed he fell through a shower screen.
The male resident's injuries included bruises, swelling and cuts to his head, scalp and chest, a deep laceration to the left side of his nose, a non-displaced rib fracture, a frontal facial fracture and two nasal fractures as well as a thumb fracture which required surgery.
Barrister Greg Lascaris said at the time of the offending his client had been heavily using illicit drugs and had separated from his family after cheating allegations.
He said Pickett was using one gram of methamphetamine a day as well as half an ounce of cannabis and would drink bourbon until he fell asleep.
Pickett said he went to the address to buy drugs and pick up his mobile phone, but he and the resident argued and a fist fight developed.
"I'm not the same person now," Pickett told the court after already serving 16 months in custody.
Judge George Georgiou said it was clear Pickett had a lot of support, but the case needed to be adjourned so a psychologist's report could be prepared before sentencing.
He adjourned the further hearing of the case part-heard until Wednesday, July 31.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.