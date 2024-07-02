'Proud and honoured': Legal firm makes woman partner, first in 150 years

Warrnambool woman Liana Mahoney says she is "proud and honoured" to be made Taits Legal's first female partner in its more than 150 year history.
Mrs Mahoney has been working at the firm since 2017 after completing her law/arts degree at Warrnambool's Deakin University.
She said she hoped to help bring something different to the business as partner.
"I'm a bit of a fresh face, that's for sure," Mrs Mahoney said.
"I think I add a fresh perspective and dynamic to the partnership.
"The three of us make a really good team and I am excited to continue to grow the business."
Mrs Mahoney said she hoped she could inspire other woman to aim high.
"It's kind of a bit of a legacy, which I'm really happy to have created," Mrs Mahoney said.
"It'll be nice when there comes a day where you don't have to speak about gender, but it's really nice that we are very mindful of letting females in the workplace grow, succeed, and develop."
Ms Mahoney said while she was proud of her achievement she was surprised she was the first in the firm's history.
"I just think that it's crazy that there hasn't been a female in that executive role," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.