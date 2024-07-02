The Standard
'Proud and honoured': Legal firm makes woman partner, first in 150 years

Sophia Baker
By Sophia Baker
July 2 2024 - 3:38pm
Taits Legal's newest partner Liana Mahoney. Picture by Sophia Baker
Taits Legal's newest partner Liana Mahoney. Picture by Sophia Baker

Warrnambool woman Liana Mahoney says she is "proud and honoured" to be made Taits Legal's first female partner in its more than 150 year history.

