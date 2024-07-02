Five-decade-old Port Campbell cold case haunts south-west rescue volunteer

Several crime scene reconstructions hoping to shed light on the circumstances that led to the horrific find of four dead bodies in 1970 have provided few clues.
For the volunteers who responded to reports of a car on a ledge above the blowhole at Port Campbell, there was a need for answers.
But five decades later, the case remains cold, despite much speculation about what happened to the prime suspect in the grisly murders of a mother and her three children.
One man recalls the scene that day and the harrowing look on the faces of the volunteers who found the bodies of Therese Crawford and her three children.
The bodies were found in the family car on July 2, 1970.
Each appeared to have died as a result of electrocution and/or blunt force trauma to the head. Therese was three months' pregnant when she died.
A Coroner's inquest in 1971 found Elmer Crawford killed his wife and three children in their Glenroy home.
He then loaded the bodies into his car, drove to Port Campbell where he connected the hose from the exhaust to the driver's side window.
He then pushed the car over the cliff edge in an effort to frame his wife by making the crime look like a murder-suicide and fled the scene.
Over the years there have been a number of tips about Mr Crawford's whereabouts, including a possible sighting in Texas and information he may have been living in Western Australia.
DNA evidence revealed the man in the US was not Crawford.
A $100,000 reward was announced in 2012, but it has not led to answers.
The volunteer at the scene, who asked not to be named, urged anyone with information to come forward.
"I was standing back a bit from the scene, but the atmosphere was horrific," he said.
In the weeks following, police attempted to reconstruct the scene.
"They had a car weighed down with sandbags to create the weight of the bodies," he said.
Two cars were then pushed over the cliff to see whether a person in the driver's seat may have been been flung into the ocean.
"The results were inconclusive - they didn't show whether the perpetrator was in the car or not," he said.
The volunteer said rescues such as this one stayed with you - no matter how many decades passed.
He said he often thought of the people the victims left behind, who had no answers as to why the lives of their loved ones were cut short.
"When something like that happens you hope the family of the victims gets some closure," he said.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
