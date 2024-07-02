Rebels teen's eventful year: Positional switch, school change, concussion

Promising teenage footballer Maggie Johnstone is fit and firing again after a challenging few weeks away from the game she loves.
The South Warrnambool talent, 17, a staple of the Greater Western Victoria Rebels' under 18 side in her bottom-age year, sustained a concussion early in a Vic Country trial match on June 8.
She spent the next three weeks on the sidelines under AFL Victoria concussion protocols, returning for the Rebels on Saturday, June 29 in their 3.2 (20) to 2.1 (13) Coates Talent League win against Murray Bushrangers.
Johnstone, grateful to be back, wasted no time finding her feet, recording 17 touches and a goal.
She conceded it had been a tough period for her - firstly not being able to finish the Vic Country under 18 trial game and then secondly not playing for three weeks.
"It did suck pretty bad, it was during a Vic Country trial so I was pretty bummed I wasn't able to play the rest of that game which really mattered to me," she told The Standard.
"It was pretty hard to not play, not train and try and manage myself. It was pretty tough but it went pretty quickly and I'm happy to be back now."
Johnstone said the concussion - which "left a decent egg" - gave her a sore head for a week and impacted her concentration at school however she has recovered.
"I'm great now, I've bounced back," she said.
The year 2024 has been one of positive change for Johnstone, on and off the field.
The 2023 under 16 Vic Country representative has played predominantly as a forward this season under Rebels coach Sally Riley after previously spending more time as a defender.
The teenager has enjoyed the switch and has been named in the best players three times from seven games, kicking four goals.
"I think it's a lot better for me," she said.
"I find it (comes with) a lot less pressure surprisingly. I like the forward role a lot, there's a lot more freedom."
Johnstone has also been developing as a leader.
She captained the Rebels under 16s in 2023 and this year is an emerging leader in the under 18s team alongside Ruby Thomas.
"I like being not necessarily a role model because there are lots of people older than me but I do like the leadership role," she said.
"It's probably really helping out with my footy as well..."
Although she ultimately missed out on selection in the Vic Country under 18 side, Johnstone isn't too disheartened and will work towards selection in her top-age campaign next year.
She is aiming to play as much football as she can and is particularly excited to line-up alongside her Ballarat Grammar schoolmates in the famous Herald Sun Shield competition.
School is another area that looks a little different for Johnstone in 2024.
The year 11 student moved away and now boards at Ballarat Grammar.
Any doubts she had about the move quickly disappeared.
"It's such a good opportunity, I can't stress it enough," she said.
"The support and all the friends that you make and all that, it's just crazy how you can go into such an unknown environment but you fit in straight away.
"I'm so glad I went, you make so many lifelong friends and I have so many memories so far. I'm excited to make some more next year too."
