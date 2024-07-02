Paramedics call for additional crew to serve needs of south-west community

The safety of Hamilton and district residents is being put in jeopardy, according to Member for Wannon Dan Tehan.
He has launched a petition calling for there to be an extra ambulance crew on shift overnight.
"There is only one crew for 13 hours during the night," Mr Tehan said.
"If there is a need for more than one ambulance there can be unnecessary delays."
Mr Tehan said an ambulance would have to be dispatched from another location such as Heywood or Casterton.
He said there had been an example of this recently.
"There was more than one call out and ambulances had to be called out from other locations," Mr Tehan said.
"It's very concerning for the community, which is why we are seeking to have the situation addressed."
Mr Tehan said the travel time due to only one crew overnight was also resulting in paramedics working long hours.
"They end up having to do longer shifts, which is placing undue pressure on paramedics."
Mr Tehan said paramedics provided a vital service and should be thanked for their efforts.
"We can't think them enough for what they do and we need to ensure we do what we can to support them," he said.
The call for an extra crew comes as south-west paramedics take industrial action because they're "sick of being forced to work involuntary overtime," according to Victorian Ambulance Union spokesman Danny Hill.
Ambulances across the south-west are adorned with messages and paramedics are not taking billing information from clients as part of the action.
"The biggest issue is staff being able to finish their shift on time," Mr Hill said.
He said often paramedics had to work for hours longer than rostered.
Mr Hill said paramedics understood some overtime was required when there was an emergency, but he said the involuntary overtime was happening "every day".
He said there were grave concerns there would be a mass exodus from the industry if conditions do not improve.
"A study completed by Swinburne and RMIT found one in five paramedics plan to leave the industry over the next five years," he said.
"The service will not survive if that happens."
Mr Hill said the actions would not affect patient safety.
The petition can be signed at Mr Tehan's Hamilton office in Gray Street.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.