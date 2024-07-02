The Standard
Under the Auld Pump: Table tennis champion shows no signs of slowing down

By Tim Auld
Updated July 2 2024 - 10:41am, first published 10:37am
Top Warrnambool table tennis player Simon Johnson has won a stack of club championships. Picture supplied
Warrnambool sporting identity Simon Johnson has won an astonishing 26 of the past 29 club championship titles in table tennis, once took a double hat-trick playing cricket for West Warrnambool and played in an under 18 footy flag with Russells Creek. He goes Under the Auld Pump this week.

