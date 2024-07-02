Under the Auld Pump: Table tennis champion shows no signs of slowing down

My dad Gary played table tennis when we were kids so we would just go along and watch him play. Gary ended up being the club champion at the Warrnambool Table Tennis Club in 1969. My grandmother Gwen Sicely had a table tennis table at her home and we would go around to her place on Friday nights, Gary and Leigh plus me would always have a hit. I've been fortunate to have won the club championship title at the Warrnambool Table Tennis Club 26 times out of the last 29 years. I first won the title in 1995 and my last one was in 2023 and I'm hoping to win the 2024 title but there's still a bit of water to go under the bridge. The local championships started on Monday night and the finals will be played at our clubrooms next Monday night.