Under the Auld Pump: Table tennis champion shows no signs of slowing down

Warrnambool sporting identity Simon Johnson has won an astonishing 26 of the past 29 club championship titles in table tennis, once took a double hat-trick playing cricket for West Warrnambool and played in an under 18 footy flag with Russells Creek. He goes Under the Auld Pump this week.
AT A GLANCE
Born in Warrnambool on June 29, 1978.
Partner: Bec. Child: Oscar.
Parents: Gary and Gay (passed away). Sibling: Leigh.
Education: Warrnambool West Primary School before going to Warrnambool College.
Sporting highlight: Playing in two division one cricket premierships with West Warrnambool in 2011-2012 and 2013-2014.
Simon, we'll talk about your exploits on the cricket field shortly but you've also excelled at table tennis both locally and on the bigger stage. How did your table tennis career evolve?
My dad Gary played table tennis when we were kids so we would just go along and watch him play. Gary ended up being the club champion at the Warrnambool Table Tennis Club in 1969. My grandmother Gwen Sicely had a table tennis table at her home and we would go around to her place on Friday nights, Gary and Leigh plus me would always have a hit. I've been fortunate to have won the club championship title at the Warrnambool Table Tennis Club 26 times out of the last 29 years. I first won the title in 1995 and my last one was in 2023 and I'm hoping to win the 2024 title but there's still a bit of water to go under the bridge. The local championships started on Monday night and the finals will be played at our clubrooms next Monday night.
That's an amazing record to have won the championship 26 times from the last 29 years. Can you give any clues as to what makes a top table tennis player?
Luck plays a big part. The other attributes are to have good reflexes and to be quick on your feet and have a good eye. I've also found playing close to the end of the table helps your chances as you're on the top of the game and I must mention plenty of practice is another key to your improvement.
Simon, a quick check reveals you celebrated your 46th birthday last Saturday. Was there any big celebrations to mark the occasion?
No big celebrations we just went out for tea because I had to leave early on Sunday morning to play in the state table tennis tournament at Ballarat.
How did you go at Ballarat on Sunday?
I was happy enough with my form. I had a bit of luck during the day. I've qualified for the state team. I've had a bit of luck in the state titles over the years but my big goal is the veteran Australian table tennis championships down in Launceston in September. It's a really tough competition as you could imagine there's plenty of very good table tennis players in the championships. One of those is Barry Griffiths. He's a very good player.
Simon, as we've mentioned your 46 years young now. How long can table tennis players stay at the top of their game?
There's blokes that are over 80 years old that are still very good players. It's all about eye and hand movement and how you play the game tactically.
How many members does the Warrnambool Table Tennis Club have?
I think we've got over 40 members plus social members. The club is always looking for new members whether it be males or females. We have competition every Monday night at the club rooms and they are looking at expanding it to another night in the week which would be great and then the clubrooms are open on Saturday mornings for a social hit. The Standard senior journalist Monique Patterson is back playing in the women's competition. Monique hadn't played for a few years. It's great to have her back involved in the club as she's a very good player. It's a real family environment at the club and to any newcomers there are plenty of people there who are willing to help you.
Simon, what about your cricket career. It's not a bad effort playing in two division one premierships with West Warrnambool. Did playing table tennis help your cricket career?
They probably helped each other at the end of the day. I think both sports need good reflexes and a good eye. I was ten-years-old when I started playing colts cricket with West Warrnambool. My brother Leigh was playing in the colts and one day the colts side was short a player and I was asked to make up the numbers as a fieldsman. I ended up retiring from cricket in 2016 as I wanted to concentrate on my table tennis.
What were your best figures with the cricket ball against?
I got eight wickets for 16 runs and that included a double hat-trick in one game against Wesley bowling left arm medium pace. I would have to say that was a big thrill. I was lucky enough to get the man-of-the-match award in our 2013-14 premiership win over Dennington. I got three wickets and made nearly 30 runs in a low scoring game.
Did you represent Warrnambool in much country week cricket?
Yes. I first started playing country week when Rob Berger got involved in the game. We started off playing in division five before ending up in division three. I really loved playing on the good wickets in Melbourne against some very good cricketers from various parts of Victoria. I must admit I liked the social environment after the games.
Who were some of the good local rival batsmen that you bowled to over your cricket career?
There were a lot of good batsmen that I bowled to and it's really hard to rate them in any particular order. I would have to say Jayaweera "Bundy" Bandara, Glen Skilbeck, Dale Mitchell and Nick Butters were very good.
Simon, apart from cricket and table tennis are there any other sports that you've been involved in?
I played junior footy with South juniors before joining Russell's Creek. I was lucky to have played in Creek's under 18 premiership side in 1993. My brother Leigh was in the side and Ray Main was the coach. I've also got involved in the ownership of a couple of horses namely Wil John and Another Wil. Both horses were bred by my boss at Midfield Meats Colin McKenna. A few of my workmates at Midfield also have shares in the horses and it's been great fun. We've got our fingers crossed we might get another few wins with both horses.
