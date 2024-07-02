Family eternally grateful after firefighters save home from blaze

A Portland family is counting their blessings after an outbuilding close to their home was destroyed by fire.
Chloe Goldsworthy was in bed with her six-week-old son Ollie in Woods Street about 3.45pm on Sunday, June 30.
Her partner Theodore Brearley opened the sliding door that leads outside and was shocked to see the outbuilding in flames.
He alerted Miss Goldworthy and told her to leave the house immediately.
The couple and their four children Amelia, 4, Scarlett, 2, Noah, 1, and Ollie, along with the family's dog and cats, were able to leave the property.
Miss Goldsworthy said she was extremely grateful to the neighbours who came to the scene and offered help and Fire Rescue Victoria and Country Fire Authority firefighters, who were able to extinguish the fire before it spread to the house.
She said a boat was in the path of the flames and was damaged but the fire was put out before it reached their home.
"We're so grateful," she said
"If it had happened while we were sleeping it might have been a different story."
Miss Goldsworthy said the outbuilding was mainly used for storage.
Mr Brearley also expressed his thanks in a Facebook post.
"Thanks to the bravery and courage of the Portland Fire Brigade and Portland CFA our house was saved and to everyone that helped or offered to help us we deeply appreciate it from the bottom of our hearts," he said.
"Please be careful out there you never know when things like this can happen."
The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
