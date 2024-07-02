Locked and loaded: Champion midfielder to make Tigerland return

A former Maskell Medal winner will return to the Hampden league in season 2025 after two successful years playing in north Queensland.
Portland has confirmed 2022 Maskell winner Daniel Jackson will return to the Hanlon Park-based club next season in a major boost to the Tigers' on-field playing stocks.
Jackson, who also captained the Hampden league's Team of the Year in 2022, has been plying his trade for North Cairns Tigers for the past two seasons.
The former club captain made history in 2022 when he won the coveted Maskell - the first player to win the league's major individual award after it joined the competition in 2013.
Recently re-signed senior coach Lochie Huppatz told The Standard the club was delighted to welcome back the star midfielder.
"It's exciting for the footy club and for the community in general as well," he said.
"Jacko is a born and bred Portland boy and has been involved with our footy club since such a young age.
"I think he was playing seniors at 16 so he's been a big name for the club since then. His old man has been a big part of the club coaching the under 18s so from the family side of things it's also a really big deal."
Huppatz said it was a timely boost for the struggling Tigers, who sit last on the Hampden league table, as they look to plan for the future.
The Tigers playing mentor added the club was always keen to welcome back former players.
"His football speaks for himself so we're super excited and I think it's perfect timing for us in what we're looking to build on for next year," he said.
"When you've got players who are from your area you're always going to be touching base with them and seeing where they're at.
"We're really good mates, we've played footy at Portland together, up in Darwin together so it was always going to be something that came up."
