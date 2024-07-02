'Nothing short of disgraceful': Clear message sent over housing project

Warrnambool City Council will push ahead with its plan to create up to 50 affordable and key worker houses in Dennington but not every councillor is happy about it.
In a split 5-2 vote, council will take the next step in the project by sending it to the Minister for Planning Sonya Kilkenny for fast-track approval and to seek funding to help get it off the ground.
The council wants to use former saleyards buffer-zone land on Harrington Road for 50 one, two and three-bedroom FormFlow relocatable modular homes as part of a 25-year lease plan - a move which has upset Dennington residents.
About 30 were at the council meeting on Monday, July 1 at the Lighthouse Theatre to watch the debate.
While Crs Richard Ziegeler and Otha Akoch voiced their opposition, a number of councillors took the opportunity to call out "prejudice" in the community surrounding the project which aims to address the housing crisis.
Cr Vicki Jellie said the project - which would provide accommodation for singles, couples and families such as nurses, physiotherapists or teachers - was "very important".
But Cr Jellie said she had been disappointed with the attitude of some people and the prejudice that had been shown about who would be living in houses.
"We are all entitled to a roof over our heads. The denigration put forward from some people has been nothing short of disgraceful," Cr Jellie said.
"Even after much explanation and clarification from council, it's been disappointing that many people still choose to think the project is social housing. It is not social housing."
Cr Debbie Arnott said she had read and listened to all comments from the community, and while there had been some support for the project there had been some "very negative" comments regarding the type of people who would be offered the homes.
"I must say I have been astounded by some of the assumptions, for example: if you are a low income worker you will bring crime and violence to the area, the surrounding community will not feel safe, you will not have pride in your home and it will be unkempt," she said.
"I find that just astounding. There is absolutely no data to support this type of opinion."
Mayor Ben Blain said he didn't support judging residents based on their incomes.
"Everyone can be a good neighbour and everyone can be a bad neighbour, your income doesn't dictate that," he said.
Cr Arnott said Warrnambool was facing serious housing challenges with the city's rental market hovering between 0.5 per cent and 0.8 per cent - well below a healthy market of four per cent - and the median price of a rental property was $500 a week.
She said of the 77 properties listed for rent in Warrnambool last week, only 31 were under the median rental price and 31 were $700 a week or higher.
"Such a tight rental market impacts all industries in the community - particularly health, education and construction," she said.
"I'm sure there have been people in the community who have been unable to find a doctor, had a long wait at the emergency department at the hospital or struggling to find a tradesperson," she said.
She said the project was an opportunity to address the problem, albeit in a small way.
But Cr Akoch said he had concerns about where the occupants of the "temporary" housing would go when the 25-year lease was up.
"Why not build good, permanent and well-designed housing to create a sense of belonging and call it home," he said.
"The importance of stability means a lot, especially for me, and I'm talking here as a refugee who has been roaming from place to place.
"I don't want this to happen to people. We just build, and in a couple of years move on and move to no where."
Cr Akoch also raised concerns about the transport and access to services.
While he acknowledged the housing crisis, he said it needed to be done right and better.
"We can not solve a problem with a problem," he said.
Cr Ziegler said from the outset, consultation on the project had been badly handled.
He said submissions from the community showed fears still existed about the quality of the build and the project's impact on the value of their own homes.
"They've been told by real estate agents, rightly or wrongly, that the value of their home will be affected," he said.
"Those fears are very real and I don't think they've been addressed adequately by council. It's not good enough to say: 'it won't happen'."
Cr Ziegeler said people living in the housing wouldn't necessarily be part of, or contribute to, the Dennington community because they would only be there for a short period of time.
But Cr Blain described the municipality as "one community".
"We're not Dennington, Allansford, Woodford, Bushfield. We are Warrnambool and we work together and we support each other," he said.
Cr Blain said he struggled to see how the project would impact housing values.
"There are other Form Flow houses that are dotted not just around Warrnambool in some of our best estates... just because they are modular, doesn't make them any less of a home," he said.
Cr Angie Paspaliaris said she was torn between representing a dissatisfied portion of the Dennington community and grappling with the responsibility of supporting a worthwhile project with far-reaching benefits.
She said she sympathised with the Dennington community because the project was "somewhat of an unknown" in Warrnambool.
"But I personally believe it has to start somewhere," she said.
Cr Paspaliaris said it was now up to the planning minster to decide on whether the project had merit.
