The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Football List

Round 11 Hampden footy stats: Magpie finding form after sickening injury

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated July 2 2024 - 4:44pm, first published 4:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Camperdown's Zach Sinnott impressed in his side's win against Hamilton Kangaroos. Picture by Anthony Brady
Camperdown's Zach Sinnott impressed in his side's win against Hamilton Kangaroos. Picture by Anthony Brady

Camperdown's Zach Sinnott is starting to rediscover his best form after a sickening injury interrupted the first half of his Hampden league campaign.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.