Where's the rain? Water suppliers much busier than usual

The first six months of 2024 are set to be within the top 10 per cent of the driest in south-west Victoria since 1900, Bureau of Meteorology expert says.
Journalist Sophia Baker reports senior climatologist Jonathan Pollock said the south-west had seen well below average rainfall in June than in previous years.
"Warrnambool had less than half its average rainfall," Mr Pollock said.
"Warrnambool Airport recorded 34.2 millimeters and it has a long term average of 81.8 millimeters."
It comes as Bellman's Water owner Gary Kelly said June was typically a quieter month for him, but this year he had seen unprecedented demand for water delivery.
"Normally this time of year things would have slowed right down with the rain, but it's just continued on," Mr Kelly said.
"This year is certainly one out of the bag."
