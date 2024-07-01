'Big goals in Paris': Unfinished business for cyclist at second Olympics

Australian cycling star Grace Brown has unfinished business ahead of her second Olympics.
The 31-year-old Camperdown export will represent Australia in the individual time trial and road race events at the 2024 Paris games which begin later this month.
She made her Olympic debut in Tokyo back in 2021, finishing an impressive fourth in the individual time trial.
She is aiming to finish on the podium this time.
"Tokyo was a special experience for me, but finishing fourth in the individual time trial left me with a desire to go for more," she said.
"I have big goals in Paris and that is to go after a medal on the first day of competition."
Brown, a two-time world championship time trial silver medallist, will team up with fellow Australians Ruby Roseman-Gannon and Lauretta Hanson in the road race.
"For the road race, I'm excited to join Lauretta and Ruby in the fight for another great result," she said.
"We're a small team, but I believe our individual attributes really complement each other, which will allow us to become favourites for the race."
Brown will feel right at home competing in France which is where her professional UCI WorldTour team FDJ Suez is based.
The 2022 Commonwealth Games time trial gold medallist recently announced she would be retiring from professional racing at the completion of the 2024 season.
She revealed a desire to spend more time with family and friends in Australia was behind the decision.
Brown's final professional season has been a fruitful one so far, highlighted by her victory in the iconic Liège-Bastogne-Liège classic in Belgium in April.
The women's individual time trial at the Paris Olympics is scheduled for July 27 while the road race will be held on August 4.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.