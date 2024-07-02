'A bit of a surprise': Australian team honours for pair of netballers

Teenage netballer Aidan Conheady's netball career is progressing faster than he anticipated, earning selection in his first national team.
The Camperdown teenager, 16, has been named in the Australian men's 17 and under side which will tour New Zealand later this year.
His selection follows a strong performances at the 2024 national championships, where his Victorian team won gold and he was awarded all-star seven honours.
He was then invited to an intensive three-day national camp in May.
Conheady, thrilled with the news he would represent his country, initially was just hoping to represent his state in his age group.
"I was aiming to get into the Vic team really and then got into that, it's just a bonus really," he told The Standard.
"We had a training camp up in Sydney and they picked the team from that. So it was a bit of a surprise, I wasn't sure if I'd get in or not."
The teen, who plays both centre and goal-attack, is looking forward to heading across the ditch to take on the Kiwis.
"There is a bit of a rivalry, I'm not sure what they'll bring though," he said.
Conheady plays with Waverley in the high-level M-League.
He trains three-to-four times a week during the season in combination with gym work.
Former Warrnambool Seahawk Liam Killey will also represent the nation after being picked in the Australian men's team - the Kelpies.
Killey, who attended Brauer College in his youth, has NBL1 experience and only took up netball a couple of years ago.
The talented athlete, based in Melbourne, won gold with the Victorian men's team in early April and earned all-star seven honours.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.