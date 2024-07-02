The Standard
sport
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Sport/HFNL

'A bit of a surprise': Australian team honours for pair of netballers

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated July 2 2024 - 11:45am, first published 11:10am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aidan Conheady, pictured playing for Victoria at the national championships, has been picked in the Australian 17 and under side. Picture supplied
Aidan Conheady, pictured playing for Victoria at the national championships, has been picked in the Australian 17 and under side. Picture supplied

Teenage netballer Aidan Conheady's netball career is progressing faster than he anticipated, earning selection in his first national team.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

More from sports

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.