'You never see it very much': Father and son keeping tradition alive

Sheep farming is in the blood for Luke and his father Terry Rowbottom who have worked together to keep a shearing tradition alive.
Their family's history on their Orford property goes back generations but somewhere along the line, the skill of blade shearing was lost.
It was a teenaged Luke who rediscovered the craft and even introduced it to his dad.
The pair will put their skills on display at Flagstaff Hill Maritime Museum in Warrnambool on the weekend of July 6 and 7, 2024 as part of the Storytelling Festival, and as part of the village's school holiday program.
Having grown up on the farm, it was clear from a young age Luke was destined to make a career out of working on the land.
"Loved it from the start. More space, more freedom, do what you like. I've been living in town for 15 years and I still feel like I'm living in a shoebox," he said.
He may have moved into Warrnambool with his partner but most days he still heads out to the farm where his dad Terry, 74, still lives and works. "I can't retire," Terry said.
His family's connection to the land hit home when a few weeks ago Terry found a penny from 1884 near where the old house used to be on the farm.
While out digging recently, Terry also stumbled across an old rifle with an eight-sided barrel while which he said dates back to 1800s. "It was an octagon. I've never ever seen one like it," he said. Terry thinks it "probably" belonged to his "great, great, great grandfather".
Luke said he took up blade shearing as an interest and 25 years later is still doing demonstrations. "It's a trade that's disappearing and you never see it very much," he said.
"Dad taught me how to shear a sheep when I was big enough to hold a sheep."
So when it came to blade shearing, it was Luke's turn to show Terry how it was done.
After mastering the skill when he was over 60, Terry won a Victorian title on his second year as a blade shearer.
Together the father-son duo even raised $1500 for Beyond Blue when Terry shaved off Luke's 10-year beard growth using the shearing blades.
Village activations coordinator Kate Wake said as well as traditional blade shearing demonstrations, there would be people preparing the fleece and then spinning the wool into yarn over he weekend.
Ms Wake said crafters and artisans would be knitting, felting, dying the wool and stalls would be selling woollen clothing, accessories and decor.
On Saturday, there would also be a cannon firing and shepherd's pie on offer in the tea rooms.
"As part of the Warrnambool Storeytelling Festival, we're telling the stories of the origins of wool," Ms Wake said.
