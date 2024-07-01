The Standard
Offender who made 143 calls to victim from prison denied bail

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated July 1 2024 - 3:22pm, first published 3:20pm
A 41-year-old Warrnambool man who made 143 calls to an "absolutely petrified" victim from prison to pressure her into getting charges dropped has been remanded in custody.

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

