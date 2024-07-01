Offender who made 143 calls to victim from prison denied bail

A 41-year-old Warrnambool man who made 143 calls to an "absolutely petrified" victim from prison to pressure her into getting charges dropped has been remanded in custody.
The man, who cannot be named as that may identify the complainant, unsuccessfully applied for bail in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday, July 1, after being found an unacceptable risk of continuing to break the law
He has been remanded in custody until Monday, July 8.
Detective Senior Constable Tammy Barry, of the Warrnambool-based family violence unit, said the accused man was banned from contacting his ex-partner or attending at her address through a court-imposed intervention order.
He was previously charged with false imprisonment, breaching both bail and the intervention order and unlawful assault.
The man was also charged with raping another complainant and is due to appear in court in relation to that charge next month.
Last Friday, June 28, charges including aggravated burglary, trespass and weapons offences were withdrawn by the prosecution after a statement could not be obtained from the victim.
The court heard on Monday that the man was arrested on April 12 and held in the Melbourne Assessment Prison.
He added a phone number to his list which was the victim's number and then made 143 calls in an attempt to contact the victim.
He left messages for the victim to go to the Warrnambool police station in an attempt to get the charges withdrawn.
Those calls were recorded and powerful transcriptions of the messages were read to the court.
Detective Senior Constable Barry said investigations were ongoing and she suspected there would be more charges laid.
She also alleged the man had contacted his mother and brother in an attempt to have them also put pressure on the victim.
When the charges were withdrawn by the Office Of Public Prosecution on Friday, the man was released from prison, catching trains and buses before arriving back in Warrnambool about 9pm.
It's alleged at 2am on Saturday morning he attended at the victim's home, where she was inside with her new partner.
She did not answer knocks on windows or doors.
Police allege the man attended at the same address later in the day and a window was broken, which was patched up with plastic and duct tape.
Police allege on Sunday at 12.20pm the man went back to the address on a bike and entered the home through a rear bedroom window.
The victim fled and police were called.
When they arrived they found the victim's new partner on the footpath in a "very distressed state" suffering injuries to his ribs and head.
The accused man walked from the house and was arrested.
In custody the man was chewing a substance and a foil containing what is believed to be cannabis was found in his underwear.
He said he went to the address to collect clothes and admitted "backhanding" the new boyfriend to his ribs and slapping his face.
The man denied contacting the victim, saying he just wanted her to tell the truth and he expected their on-off relationship to continue.
"She's petrified, absolutely petrified," Detective Senior Constable Barry said.
The detective said she organised emergency accommodation, but the man had been seen outside that address and the victim returned to her home.
She said the man had been released from prison and almost immediately breached the IVO by attending the banned address and had also tried to get his mother and brother to put pressure on the victim.
The police officer said she believed the victim was at extreme risk.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said the man faced 55 new criminal charges, including attempting to pervert the course of justice.
He said there were a combination of factors that allowed the applicant to reach exceptional circumstances, but he was an unacceptable risk of continuing to offend.
Mr Lethbridge said the charges were extremely serious and some were proven would result in a prison term.
He said calls from prison had been recorded and documented and it was a strong prosecution case.
The magistrate said the man had previously been jailed for offending involving the same victim and he had a long history of family violence.
He said the man was an unacceptable risk of continuing to offend and bail was refused.
