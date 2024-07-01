Bid to keep people from coastal track to stop contaminants being disturbed

Contaminants including asbestos have been found at the former harness racetack at Warrnambool's Thunderpoint, prompting authorities to erect fencing to secure the site.
The prominent location has sat virtually unused for almost two decades after the site was closed in 2005.
Two years ago, old and unsafe harness racing infrastructure and unused sheds at the former track were demolished with authorities revealing plans to turn it into an eco park.
The pavilion - which has regularly been targeted by vandals - was earmarked for a revamp but that has yet to happen.
User groups were to be consulted about future uses for the site but authorities stressed conservation would be the main focus of the coastal location.
"This work is being undertaken to understand the scope and nature of potential contaminants and help inform suitable future uses of the site," the spokesperson said.
"The investigation has determined the site was a former mine and landfill and contaminants - including asbestos and hydrocarbons - are present."
DEECA is working with Warrnambool City Council and the Environment Protection Authority throughout the assessment and next steps, the spokesperson said.
In June, the site was surveyed and fenced along the northern boundary to prevent people and vehicles disturbing the contaminants causing potential risk to human and ecological health.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.