Kick up your heels at ball and raise funds for Let's Talk charity

Ray White Warrnambool is hosting its third charity ball on Saturday, July 20.
Proceeds from the event, which has previously raised more than $20,000, will be donated to Let's Talk.
This south-west based foundation was created to heighten awareness around breaking the stigma of mental illness.
Organising committee spokeswoman Tessa Stephens said the business was dedicated to giving back to the community.
"At Ray White Warrnambool, we believe this event can have a profound effect over a long period of time for the Warrnambool community," Ms Stephens said.
She said the success of the ball would be dependent on the collective involvement of the community.
"In addition to our extensive preparation efforts, Ray White Warrnambool is committed to making a direct contribution to the chosen beneficiary," Ms Stephens said.
"In 2024 and beyond, Ray White Warrnambool is dedicated to reviving our annual charity ball, raising crucial funds for a deserving local charity.
"All local charities will have the chance to benefit, with the beneficiary alternating annually.
"Our event draws inspiration from the successful Ray White Charity Balls we have hosted in the past."
Ticket sales for this year's ball, which has a Wizard of Oz theme, are going well.
Ms Stephens said more than two thirds had already been snapped up.
"However, it's not too late to purchase your tickets," she said.
The ball will be held at the Matilda Room at the Warrnambool racecourse.
The cost of a ticket is $195, which includes a two-course meal and live entertainment by JAGR.
People wanting to buy a ticket can visit Ray White Warrnambool's website or purchase one at the Banyan Street office.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.