Four impaired drivers banned in Warrnambool court

Four impaired drivers have pleaded guilty in court and had a range of penalties imposed - all which involve driving bans.
Jye Searle, 20, pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday, July 1, to drug driving.
He was intercepted about 2pm on December 9 last year in Warrnambool's Banyan Street. He was driving a white Jeep while under the influence of cannabis.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said Searle was young but he was sailing close to the wind after being caught driving impaired three previous times.
Searle said he knew he had done the wrong thing, that he had now started a new relationship and was working in Colac during the week and in Warrnambool at weekends.
He said he was also saving up to complete a drug driver program.
The magistrate said only time would tell if Searle had a new attitude and lifestyle.
"You are getting perilously close to going to jail. For a 20-year-old you have a shocking driving record," he told Searle.
Searle was convicted, fined $800 and his driver's licence was cancelled for 12 months.
A Geelong woman caught drink driving in Warrnambool at almost three times the limit was also banned from driving for 14 months.
Sam Harraghy pleaded guilty, she was convicted, fined $750 and her licence was cancelled for 14 months.
She was caught drink driving along Pertobe Road in a Mitsubishi Lancer at 1.20am on January 19 at .141.
Harraghy told police officers she didn't think she was over the alcohol limit, but admitted in court she was intoxicated at the time.
Anthony Williams, 29, also admitted in court driving under the influence of cannabis when intercepted in Warrnambool at 7pm on December 10 last year.
Williams said that at the time he was putting in place measures to stop smoking cannabis.
"I'm looking to change my life," he said.
Williams was convicted, fined $500 and banned from driving for 12 months.
Jake Uthenwoldt also pleaded guilty to drug impaired driving after tests proved positive to methamphetamine use.
He was convicted, fined $900 and his licence was suspended for 12 months.
The magistrate said courts, in particular the coroner's court, were increasingly aware that drivers under the influence of methamphetamine were far more likely to be involved in fatal collisions.
He said drivers with meth in their systems were 21 times more likely to be responsible for fatal collisions than ordinary drivers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.