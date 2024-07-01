Inside Racing: Top trainer eyeing Group One race for stable star's return

TOP Warrnambool trainer Lindsey Smith hopes to kick off the spring campaign for his stable star in the Group One $750,000 Memsie Stakes at Caulfield on August 31.
Tuvalu has spent the past seven weeks under the Brisbane sun after a run in the Group One $1 million Kingsford Smith on June 1 was cancelled due to the six-year-old suffering respiratory problems on race day.
"Tuvalu was not well so we scratched him before the Kingsford Smith," Smith said.
"It was disappointing he couldn't run in the Kingsford Smith especially after his impressive victory in the Wangoom Handicap at the Warrnambool May Carnival.
"Tuvalu was in great order going into the Kingsford Smith. It would have been useless him running in the Kingsford Smith as he would have raced below par.
"We were always going to give him a break in Brisbane. It's wonderful for horses to get a bit of sun on their backs at this time of the year. He's done a treat in Brisbane and will be back in Warrnambool next week."
Tuvalu won the Group One 2022 Toorak Handicap and the astute trainer is hoping his classy galloper will run in this year's edition of the 1600-metre classic.
"We're aiming to kick off his spring in the Memsie Stakes at the end of August," Smith said.
"We'll take him along one run at a time but a start in the Toorak Handicap is on the cards again. I would say Tuvalu has been an under-rated horse for most of his career.
"He's got a very good record having won nine of his 22 starts and won more than $2 million in stakemoney."
Meanwhile, Smith revealed his handy mare Queen Air has been retired following her unplaced run at Caulfield on Saturday.
"Queen Air will be heading to the breeding barn," he said.
"Queen Air just never came up in this preparation. She showed plenty of promise as a staying mare early in her career but as I said she failed to deliver in this campaign."
From her 16 starts Queen Air won two races and collected more than $270,000 in prizemoney.
TOM Dabernig will chase black-type success in Adelaide with his filly Whistleford following her win in a $150,000 three-year-old race at Caulfield on Saturday.
Dabernig said a start in the $120,000 listed Lightning Stakes at Morphettville on July 27 is on the cards for Whistleford.
"We'll probably head over for the Lightning Stakes with Whistleford," he said.
"The Lightning is a race for two and three-year-olds and looks ideal as it's run on the last day of the racing season. It would be a wonderful result if we could get a bit of black-type on the board for her as a three-year-old.
"Whistleford has done a big job in this campaign. She's a speedy filly and likes wet tracks, I'm hopeful we'll get conditions that suit her in the Lightning Stakes.
"Whistleford put in a below-par run at Flemington before Saturday's Caulfield win. I put the poor run down to the fact she was not home, running down the Flemington straight. She's now won at Caulfield and Moonee Valley which is good for a lightly-raced filly."
The Dabernig stable had its 61st winner for the 2023-24 season when Snow On Her won a high-weight maiden at Casterton on Sunday.
"We're very happy with the season we've had," Dabernig said.
"It's great to get a win with Snow On Her's connections. She had no luck at a couple of her starts.
"We've still got a month of racing in front of us before the 2023-24 season comes to an end. I would like to think we'll get a few more winners.
"I would say the reason why we've gone better this season is because we've got better bred horses in the stable and I would think our new stabling facility has helped us."
Dabernig added he was disappointed with the unplaced run of Picaroon at Caulfield on Saturday but he said the mare may not have appreciated drawing an inside barrier.
YOUNG in-form Grassmere trainer Adam Chambers looks likely to head to Melbourne with his undefeated galloper Major Share for his next start.
Major Share notched up his third consecutive victory with an impressive win at Bendigo on Thursday, June 27 after other wins at Terang and Bendigo.
"I suppose we have no other option but to head to town with Major Share for his next run," Chambers said.
"Major Share will be weighted-out of country races. He's got a 71 rating after winning the three races. It looks like we'll have to target Saturday grade.
"Nothing seems to faze the horse. He's pulled up a million dollars. I just wanted to give him a few days break after the Bendigo run before starting to think of another start for him.
"It's just like winning TattsLotto having a horse win three in a row. I normally prefer to keep my feet on the ground but we're going to have to lift the bar now."
The lightly raced three-year-old has won more than $57,000 in stakemoney from his three victories.
Four-year-old mare Grassmere Diamond kept the winning run up for Chambers taking out a maiden high-weight at Casterton on Sunday.
Grassmere Diamond, a home-bred, ran fourth at her first outing at Edenhope.
PROMISING galloper Prince Sonic is back in light work for Warrnambool trainer Mark O'Donnell.
The lightly-raced four-year-old, who has won three of his six starts, was spelled by O'Donnell after winning a benchmark 70 on the opening day of the Warrnambool May Carnival.
"We just decided to give him a break after his carnival victory," the popular trainer said.
"Prince Sonic shows plenty of promise. I'm not sure what his limit is but we'll just let him go through his grades."
From his six starts Prince Sonic has won more than $60,000 in stakemoney for his connections.
HIGH-class sprinting mare Fabergino topped the Inglis Digital June (late) sale selling for $380,000.
Fabergino, in foal to exciting young stallion Too Darn Hot, was subject to bids from multiple bidders.
Fabergino was one of four horses to sell for $100,000 or more with the others being Prairie Flower ($150,000), Divine Glory ($115,000) and Pouting Lips ($115,000).
The sale grossed $2,745,200.
