Failure to do community work ends in more jail time

A Warrnambool man who has failed to complete a community corrections order has been jailed for another fortnight.
Sam Henderson, 32, appeared in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday, July 1, for failing to comply with a CCO.
He was previously charged with more than 20 offences, involving burglaries and thefts and about 10 charges of using a stolen bank card to make tap-and-go transactions.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge recalled previously adjourning finalising the case on April 8 to give Henderson a chance to re-engage and complete the order.
Lawyer Amanda Chambers said her client had partially re-engaged with Office Of Corrections staff.
She said Henderson had life challenges, that he may always struggle and up until now one of his biggest issues was illicit drug use.
Ms Chambers said Henderson was now being supported by WRAD Health, he was about to spend two weeks in detoxification and was being assessed for admission into rehab centre Odyssey House.
The magistrate said the big issue was that Henderson still owed time for his previous offending, although he noted the defendant had served 46 days in custody.
Mr Lethbridge said an additional modest term of imprisonment was appropriate as although Henderson had done some community work that his efforts were "wholly inadequate".
He said that such orders were not for everyone as they required compliance.
"Community corrections orders are not for everybody. A lot of people don't want to deal with that, but you still owe the time," Mr Lethbridge told Henderson.
"You have been in custody and these offences are not in the first rank of seriousness. You made some efforts to comply with the CCO.
"You are a grown man and you need to take responsibility for your life. It's up to you now."
"The order is cancelled and 14 days' imprisonment is imposed."
In a separate case, a Warrnambool man who used a lost bank card has been fined $750 and ordered to pay $250 restitution.
Jamie Neave appeared in the Warrnambool court on Monday, July 1, and pleaded guilty to using the bank card.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge noted that it appeared Neave had returned to his old ways.
The court heard the victim was out at licensed venues on July 15 last year when he lost his wallet.
He woke up the next morning and found there had been activity on his bank card.
Security camera footage from a Woolworths supermarket showed Neave using the card to buy cigarettes.
There were other transactions at an alcohol outlet and twice more at supermarkets.
The victim locked his card.
Neave was arrested by police in October and said he used the card once before giving it to associates.
