Speeding drivers banned for 12 months - police issue plea to slow down

A 24-year-old from New South Wales will be without a driver's licence for 12 months after being caught overtaking in Port Fairy at almost twice the speed limit.
Koroit police Senior Constable Ian McNiven said the driver was clocked at 109kmh in a 60 zone heading west on the Princes Highway near the Big4 Caravan Park in central Port Fairy just after 9pm on Friday, June 28.
He said the driver was overtaking other traffic when his speed was checked on radar.
The 24-year-old driver had his partner and their two young children in their Mazda sedan when he was pulled over.
The driver was issued with a ticket for $962 and his licence will be suspended for 12 months.
Earlier that afternoon a Melton driver was intercepted after managing to get caught at 134kmh in an 80 zone on the Hamilton Highway at Berrybank.
Warrnambool highway patrol unit officers were patrolling along the Hamilton Highway when they detected the driver at 134kmh.
He also got issued with a $962 infringement notice and a 12-month loss of licence.
Senior Constable McNiven warned drivers to obey the road rules, particularly speed limits.
"It's cold and wet, especially driving at night, be patient and drive to the road and weather conditions," he said.
"The NSW young man was given a stern warning. He'll now be without his licence for 12 months, which I'm sure will cause him and his family significant inconvenience.
"In addition to that his driving behaviour was irresponsible. He had his young family in the car with him.
"We just want all drivers to do everything possible to get to their destination safely."
