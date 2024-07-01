The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Speeding drivers banned for 12 months - police issue plea to slow down

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated July 1 2024 - 11:50am, first published 10:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two drivers were issued with $962 fines and 12-month loss of their licences on Friday by police. Picture supplied
Two drivers were issued with $962 fines and 12-month loss of their licences on Friday by police. Picture supplied

A 24-year-old from New South Wales will be without a driver's licence for 12 months after being caught overtaking in Port Fairy at almost twice the speed limit.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.