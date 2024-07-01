Hairdresser smashes $5k fundraising goal for Black Dog Institute

Ty Dance not only lost a large part of his identity in the name of charity on Sunday, June 29 - he also lost part of his winter coat.
The 40-year-old hairdresser, who had been growing his dreadlocks for eight years, had them cut off to raise money for the Black Dog Institute.
Incredibly, he has raised close to $8000.
He said it was an emotion-fuelled "cathartic" moment when the dreads hit the floor.
"I was hoping for $5000 and we smashed it on the day," Mr Dance said.
He had his dreadlocks cut at his salon - Alchemy on Morriss - surrounded by clients and friends.
"We had cupcakes for sale, raffles and people could pay $20 to cut off a dread," he said.
"I lost most of my hair that way."
Mr Dance said he had been blown away by the support he had received since announcing he was ditching the dreads to raise money and awareness of poor mental health.
He has battled with poor mental health during periods of his life.
Mr Dance said his decision to cut his dreads and share his own personal story had resulted in numerous conversations with people about their own challenges.
"It was very emotional - knowing why I was doing it and knowing that other people have struggled," he said.
Mr Dance said he may grow back the dreadlocks because "I feel the most like myself when I have them."
He believes he may have to don a beanie to get through Warrnambool's chilly winter.
"I feel different - I feel light but it was the perfect sacrifice for a really good cause."
He knows the importance of reaching out to other people when you're experiencing poor mental health.
"Mental illness doesn't discriminate - it affects one in five Australians every year with symptoms like depression and anxiety," Mr Dance said.
"The impact can be devastating, not only for those living with it, but for those around them."
The Standard reported earlier this month community members could sign up for a free accidental counsellor course to help people experiencing poor mental health.
