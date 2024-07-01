Rising basketballer out to impress college scouts in American tournaments

Warrnambool's Ollie Harris has a golden opportunity to push his case for a college basketball scholarship.
The 17-year-old shooting guard heads to America on Monday, July 1 for three-and-a-half weeks, where he will train and play in high-level junior tournaments as part of an Australian team picked to represent the AUSA Hoops program.
The three tournaments - which are part of the Puma circuit - take place in Las Vegas, Phoenix and Indianapolis, giving players a chance to showcase their skills in front of college scouts.
Harris confirmed playing college basketball had been his goal for some time.
The teenager, who spent three weeks at the famed IMG Academy in the US last year, is 'looking forward to the challenge'.
"It's definitely a step up from what I'm used to playing over here and I suppose a few of the boys are the same," he told The Standard.
"We've never really played at that level before so it'll be a good challenge.
"...Some of the players are ranked in the top 25 in the whole country, the US. So there's definitely some good players over there, some good teams to play against."
Harris joined Victorian Junior Basketball League under 20 outfit Geelong United this year after lining up for the Warrnambool Seahawks CBL side across the summer.
The year 12 Emmanuel College student has enjoyed the level of the competition.
"I feel like the standard's great down there, it probably prepared me well before going over (to America)," he said.
Harris is also a talented footballer, turning out for South Warrnambool's under 18 Hampden league side on Saturdays.
He was a member of the Emmanuel team which clinched the School Sport Victoria premier boys' football title on June 26.
The side triumphed 8.10 (58) to 6.10 (46) in an extra-time grand final nailbiter against Catherine McAuley College at Mars Stadium in Ballarat.
"It was good," Harris said of the triumph.
"I thought we were about done just before overtime there, down by a point but anyway, we got over the line."
