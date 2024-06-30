Man arrested with meth potentially worth $30k remanded in custody

UPDATED, Monday, 10.57am:
A 47-year-old Portland man has been remanded in custody for two weeks after appearing in Warrnambool court on Monday, July 1, charged with trafficking methamphetamine with a potential street value of $30,000.
Brett Satchwell, 47, of Portland, appeared in court on Monday morning and did not apply for bail.
He was remanded in custody until July 15 for a further mention hearing.
A custody management issue was noted - Mr Satchwell is withdrawing from methamphetamine use.
Ballarat crime investigation unit detective arrested Mr Satchwell on Friday, June 28, and a warrant was executed at a Portland address.
Officers found 40 grams of what is believed to be meth, seven grams of cannabis, a prohibited weapon (slingshot), ammunition, an imitation firearm and items believed to be stolen in a burglary.
Those items included a remote control car, a television and a jump starter.
Mr Satchwell was arrested on Friday, interviewed, charged and remanded in custody to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court for the bail/remand hearing.
He has a significant criminal history.
