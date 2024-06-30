Allansford residents' take home pay higher than other south-west workers

Allansford residents are on higher salaries than most other south-west workers, statistics from the Australian Tax Office reveal.
The newly released data shows the average salary according to postcodes for 2021-22.
The average salary for Allansford was $66,389, which was higher than Port Fairy, which had an average of $65,024 and Warrnambool, which had an average salary of $60,534.
Portland residents recorded an average salary of $58,362, while Hamilton residents took home an average of $57,201.
Koroit residents had an average salary of $58,887, Terang's average was $57,592 and Camperdown's was $55,450.
The revelations come as Australian taxpayers are set to see more dollars appearing in their bank accounts each pay cycle as long-awaited tax cuts kick in.
The saving depends on tax brackets but federal government analysis shows the average full-time worker earning around $98,220 will be getting a cut of $2134 a year, or $41 a week.
Yet with higher mortgage repayments, rents and other living expenses, shoppers polled by AAP said any extra money would be going towards essentials, like groceries.
Some had other ideas, such as using it to support family overseas, while others were not aware the tax cuts were coming into effect from Monday, July 1 at all.
Compare the Market economic director David Koch said some people might be thinking they were about to get a lump sum but it would instead be coming in "dribs and drabs" in each pay cycle.
He suspected many would not notice the extra cash, especially if another interest rate hike were to eventuate - something that has surfaced as a possibility following hotter-than-expected monthly inflation data.
While most economists are still expecting no further increases to the cash rate, if rates rise by another 25 basis points in August, a borrower with a $750,000 loan would need to stump up an extra $123 a month.
Mr Koch said for many households, there wouldn't be much leftover from their tax saving after taking out that $123 a month.
Even with the cash rate holding steady, the tax cuts will do little to ease existing pressures on borrowers.
Based on Compare the Market's calculations, someone with a $700,000 home loan was having to find an extra $18,000 a year compared to before rates started going up.
"For a lot of people, (the tax cuts are) just going to help them either catch back up, or cope with an August interest rate increase," Mr Koch said.
