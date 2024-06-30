Blind Hawkesale P-12 College student set to compete in state cross country

Callum Johnston-Robinson has achieved more than most his age.
The 16-year-old spends his spare time working on a sheep farm and has a goal to own and run his own one day.
He also enjoys taking part in a number of sports at Hawkesdale P-12 College, including swimming, discus and shot put.
Recently, he progressed to the state cross country finals, which will be held in Melbourne on July 18.
It's a great achievement for any student, according to acting principal John Ralph, but it's an extra special milestone for Callum.
He suffers from Stickler Syndrome and Pierre Robin Syndrome and completely lost his sight at age 14.
Callum took part in the three-kilometre cross country course with his education support staff member Lachie Rentsch by his side.
"Lachie and I will hold a colour band or each hold the end of a tether and run alongside each other," Callum said.
Mr Rentsch said he was proud of Callum's efforts.
"Every opportunity he has to take part in sport he puts his hand up and has a crack," he said.
Callum said he would not let his visual impairment hold him back.
"There's no barrier in life you can't jump like Mario," he said.
Mr Ralph praised Callum for his efforts.
"Callum's achievements are amazing," he said.
"I'm really proud of his achievements in getting to the state wide cross country championships, which is an amazing effort.
"It's an amazing thing for any student - to get through to a state level of competition - but for Callum, who has additional challenges in terms of getting there, it's incredible.
"We're very proud of Callum and we're looking forward to hearing about his run."
Callum told The Standard in March he was doing everything he could to achieve his dream of running his own sheep farm.
"I do a lot of work with the sheep - I shear, drive the four-wheeler, feed the sheep - anything that needs to be done," Mr Johnston-Robinson said.
He's happy to get in and help out with shearing and will again take part later this year.
Mr Johnston-Robinson said his girlfriend acted as his eyes when he was driving the four-wheeler to get around the farm and muster the sheep from paddock to paddock.
He is working with Rural Industries Skill Training in a bid to secure an apprenticeship on a farm when he turns 18.
His dream is to own and run his own sheep farm in the future.
"My plan is to start my own sheep farm," Mr Johnston-Robinson said.
He said he was determined to achieve his dream.
Mr Johnston-Robinson uses a brailler to complete his school work and he uses voice to text to respond to messages on his phone.
