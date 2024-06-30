'Lucky to have them': Rebels trio impress in rare home-club appearance

Three Cobden teenagers made the most of rare appearances for their home club on Saturday, June 30, much to the delight of their coach Brody Mahoney.
Livewire forward Rhys Unwin, ball-winner Archie Taylor and defender Ben McGlade all impressed in the Bombers' 8.14 (62) to 5.8 (38) Hampden league round 11 win against Koroit.
The trio are all regulars in the Greater Western Victoria Rebels side when fit but were available for selection courtesy of a Coates Talent League bye.
Unwin, a Vic Country under 18 squad member, kicked two goals in his first senior match of the season for the Bombers and was named in the side's best players.
The teenager only recently returned for the Rebels after suffering a long term ankle injury against Geelong Falcons in March.
Mahoney was pleased with the showing from all three Rebels-listed players.
"Rhys played majority up forward and chopped in on ball in the first half and went really well," he said.
"You can tell he's a very clean, very silky type of player and Archie Taylor played as well and he looked like he was playing with a dry footy all day, very clean, very quick and classy.
And Benny McGlade has just raw athleticism, a very, very handy player for us in the backline.
"He's just super quick and agile and manages to get away from everyone when you think that he's about to get pinged, he just hits another gear.
"They're exciting to watch, we're very lucky to have them three boys."
GWV Rebels ruckman Flynn Penry also plays for Cobden but hasn't featured in 2024 due to Coates Talent League, Geelong Grammar football and Vic Country commitments.
Mahoney said Saturday's game was heavily contested and was "hard-fought".
Star Bombers ruck recruit Tim Auckland was dominant again and was named his side's best player.
"I feel sorry for the guys that have to play on him," Mahoney said.
"He's a battler, we're so lucky to have him and the boys love having him around. He's just one of those guys that every team probably wishes they had."
The Bombers sit sixth after 11 rounds while the Saints are fourth on the same amount of points.
In the other Hampden league fixtures, Camperdown defeated Hamilton Kangaroos 6.18 (54) to 2.8 (20), North Warrnambool Eagles downed Portland 25.19 (169) to 3.6 (24) and South Warrnambool beat Terang Mortlake 11.14 (80) to 6.5 (41).
