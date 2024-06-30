Banding together to solve housing crisis

It's deputy editor Rachael Houlihan here with your morning headlines.
How can community leaders and organisations work together to help solve the housing crisis across the south-west?
That's the question 80 people from across the region tackled at the South West Housing Solutions Forum last week.
The forum was an initiative of Thriving South West Victoria, a coalition of organisations committed to addressing social disadvantage and fostering community development through cross-sector collaboration and partnership.
Some of the region's smallest towns and projects have received a cash injection from the state government.
As part of its Tiny Towns Fund, more than 200 projects across the smallest regional and outer metropolitan towns, each with fewer than 5000 residents, has been funded.
Residents and visitors rugged up in their scarves, beanies and gumboots to enjoy the Warrnambool Winter Solstice party at Lake Pertobe.
The much-loved annual event on Saturday, June 29 saw thousands enjoy the bright lights at the popular city precinct.
