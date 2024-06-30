Defensive duo: Blues brothers finding form after interrupted season start

A pair of Warrnambool brothers, with limited exposure at senior level this year, played a key role in the Blues' round 11 Hampden league victory against Port Fairy on Saturday, June 29.
Amon and Finn Radley, who together have played a combined nine senior games this season, shone in defence as the Blues triumphed 9.16 (70) to 8.4 (52) against the Seagulls.
Blues coach Dan O'Keefe described the encounter as a "tight tussle" leading to a "hard-fought win".
"It was actually tight most of the game," he said.
"We probably didn't take our chances on the scoreboard.
"I think we ended up having 13 more scoring shots but that was a bit off the back of some long shots that we took which we probably need to get a bit better at but also some really good pressure from Port Fairy as well."
O'Keefe spoke highly of both Amon and Finn and their efforts in restricting the influence of their superstar opponents.
Amon, 18, playing his third senior game for the year due to GWV Rebels commitments and an injury, kept Hampden league all-time leading goal-kicker Jason Rowan goalless.
"We gave him the task of playing on Jason Rowan and we thought he curbed that influence really well," O'Keefe said.
"He did a great job. And that's the beauty of someone like Amon, not only is he really tall and strong but he's really versatile.
"We've played him centre-half forward, ruck and fullback the last two weeks and he's done a great job."
Finn, who started the year with a club in Melbourne, played centre-half-back and was handed the task of playing on champion Seagulls' tall Matt Sully whenever he spent time forward.
Sully kicked three goals and was named his side's best however O'Keefe was still extremely pleased with his young defender, who he labelled 'a partner in crime' to his younger brother.
"Finn's grown as a real leader and did a really good job on Matt Sully" he said.
"Matt played really well but probably got most of his footy in the back half or up high in the middle of the ground.
"So we thought that Finn did an excellent job. And sort of Matt didn't have much influence close to goal."
Boom recruit and former North Melbourne AFL gun Ben Cunnington continued his strong form in front of goals for the Blues, kicking a game-high five goals.
Cunnington now has 31 goals for the year from 11 games.
