The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Football List

Defensive duo: Blues brothers finding form after interrupted season start

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
June 30 2024 - 3:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amon Radley starred for Warrnambool in its win against Port Fairy. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Amon Radley starred for Warrnambool in its win against Port Fairy. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

A pair of Warrnambool brothers, with limited exposure at senior level this year, played a key role in the Blues' round 11 Hampden league victory against Port Fairy on Saturday, June 29.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.