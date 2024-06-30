GALLERY: All the best snaps from AFL great's WDFNL appearance

Spectators came from near and far to watch retired Essendon AFL champion Matthew Lloyd take the field for Old Collegians in the Warrnambool and District league on Saturday, June 29.
The 46-year-old, who is the Bombers' all-time leading goal-kicker, turned out for the Warriors as part of the Carlton Draft.
He snagged a major as the Warriors downed Kolora-Noorat 6.8 (44) to 4.8 (32).
The Standard photographer Eddie Guerrero was on the scene at Davidson Oval to take photos of the occasion.
