Champion trainer to set 'tough mare' for Australia's richest race

By Tim Auld
Updated June 30 2024 - 3:25pm, first published 1:07pm
Champion trainer Ciaron Maher is eyeing The Everest with Bella Nipotina. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
CHAMPION trainer Ciaron Maher will set Bella Nipotina for the $20 million The Everest at Randwick on October 19 after she added the $700,000 Group One Tattersall's Tiara to her imposing record at Eagle Farm on Saturday, June 29.

