The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Thanks to the Warrnambool community': Exchange student sad to leave

Rachael Houlihan
By Rachael Houlihan
June 30 2024 - 12:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
French exchange student Noah Dardillac returns to Bordeaux after a trip of a lifetime.
French exchange student Noah Dardillac returns to Bordeaux after a trip of a lifetime.

A sausage in bread is hardly a delicacy but for visiting French exchange student Noah Dardillac it's his favourite Australian food.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachael Houlihan

Rachael Houlihan

Journalist

Deputy editor at The Standard. Former Warrnambool City Council and general news reporter. Send me news tips: rhoulihan@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.