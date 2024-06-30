'Thanks to the Warrnambool community': Exchange student sad to leave

A sausage in bread is hardly a delicacy but for visiting French exchange student Noah Dardillac it's his favourite Australian food.
Noah, 16, arrived in Australia in September and has spent the past nine months living in Wangoom with his host family and attending Warrnambool College.
While Noah had no expectations prior to his arrival, he said his Aussie experience had been better than he could have ever imagined and he was pleased he chose Australia instead of the US which was his other option.
"I don't regret my choice," Noah said. "It's been amazing."
Noah returns to Bordeaux this weekend after a trip of a lifetime and said it hadn't really sunk in that he was leaving.
His school mates have embraced him and he's made lots of friends playing senior men's soccer at the Warrnambool Rangers and working at Wilba & Co cafe on weekends.
He also managed to score a role as the villain in the year 10 drama production Phantom of the Soap Opera with his French accent befitting of his character and audience members not realising he was in fact a French national.
The year 11 student said school in France was more formal whereas here was more relaxed.
"It's really different," he said. "I like it more here because the general vibe is really good."
His host parents Janet Adams and Bradley Coppin have taken Noah to an AFL game and to visit Melbourne, the Great Ocean Road, Tasmania and Adelaide.
"I didn't know AFL before because it's not famous at all (in France) but I really love it now," he said.
"I can understand all the rules and I went to watch Geelong and Carlton. I really enjoyed it."
He said he loved the Australian way of life and the friendly hospitality he received, thanking the Warrnambool community for embracing him.
"Everyone has been really nice to me," he said.
"Everyone has been interested and asking me questions. I think the main difference is everyone is smiling all the time. In France we are more reserved. When we don't know the people we are more reserved - there's not this direct relationship immediately."
Noah was gifted a signed Rangers soccer jersey and Vegemite and Tim Tams to take home, as well as lots of heartfelt messages written on cards, an Australian flag and his school T-shirt.
Drama and theatre studies teacher Annie Johnstone said she was astonished at Noah's ability to come into a new school environment and immediately have a community around him that was upbeat and positive.
"This really speaks to who Noah is as a person," Mrs Johnstone said.
"He is kind, brave and always willing to go above and beyond for those he cares about and the things that are meaningful to him."
Noah hopes to become a professional performer and Ms Johnstone said he's well on his way.
"I look forward to the day when I go to Broadway and see his name in lights," she said.
"He is incredibly talented as a performer, he is intuitive and willing to take risks which pays off on stage.
"The school community will miss Noah's charm and positive energy. Bring on Broadway."
Sisters and year 11 classmates Safiyyah and Imahni Gainey said Noah had made lots of friends and they would miss him.
"We hope to go to visit him in France after we finish school and he can show us around," Imahni said.
"Hopefully we'll have a lifelong friend," Safiyyah added.
