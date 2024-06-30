The Standard
The Standard's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Football List

Creekers lift pressure in drought-breaking win against reigning premiers

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
June 30 2024 - 12:42pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dylan Burns, pictured kicking against Merrivale in round 11, was a standout for Russells Creek against Nirranda. Picture by Eddie Guerrero
Dylan Burns, pictured kicking against Merrivale in round 11, was a standout for Russells Creek against Nirranda. Picture by Eddie Guerrero

Russells Creek coach Dylan Herbertson said his side would take plenty of confidence from its drought-breaking Warrnambool and District league win against Nirranda on Saturday, June 29.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.