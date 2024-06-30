Cash injection for south-west's tiny towns, local projects

Some of the region's smallest towns and projects have received a cash injection from the state government.
As part of its Tiny Towns Fund, more than 200 projects across the smallest regional and outer metropolitan towns, each with fewer than 5000 residents, has been funded.
Mortlake's much loved Montgomery Pavilion will be given a spruce up just in time for its 100th birthday later this year.
Moyne Shire deputy mayor Karen Foster said $18,485 from the state government and a further $8000 from council would ensure the Montgomery Pavilion would remain a popular space for the community to gather.
"The pavilion was built in 1924 using a 500-pound bequest from businessman and Mortlake Shire councillor Thomas Montgomery," she said.
"The late Mr Montgomery had loved the gardens where the pavilion now sits and had helped transform them from a swamp into the beautiful parklands which are there now.
"It has been a popular and central meeting place for generations, but it needs a bit of TLC so thanks to this funding we will be able to do that to ensure it is looking it's best ahead of a planned centenary celebration later this year."
Cr Foster said the Koroit Theatre had received $28,615 from the fund and with $6300 from council and $3000 from the Theatre Committee, would be used to develop a business case for upgrades.
Port Fairy's Railway Place will get an electrical upgrade thanks to $22,368 from the government and $7300 from Council.
"We've seen what a great space the Goods Shed is for community events, so upgrading the electrical infrastructure will make it that much easier to host live music and other events without needing to hire generators," Cr Foster said.
The Nirranda Recreation Reserve's future will also be mapped out with a Masterplan, using $24,317 from the grant funding and $5000 from council.
Warrnambool City Council received $50,000 that will be combined with $70,000 in council funds to deliver a pedestrian safety project in Woodford.
The works will provide a safe and accessible pedestrian/cycling route that is a missing transport link between the Woodford Primary School and Bushfield (including the Recreation Reserve further east).
There are three key elements:
The council will finalise the design over the next month and then work with the school on a delivery time-frame that will minimise disruptions.
Member for Western Victoria Jacinta Ermacora said the money was vital for local projects.
"The Tiny Towns Fund empowers small communities to thrive, ensuring projects that locals are passionate about can become a reality," she said.
"I just want to congratulate the school and the school community and the council for being able to bring this together and I think it's a very clever initiative to bring together the Tiny Towns Fund for this kind of project. It's absolutely fantastic.
"Out of a project total of about $120,000, the Tiny Towns Fund will contribute $50,000 towards that."
Funding for south-west towns include:
