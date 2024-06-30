See all the pictures here: City rugs up for annual winter solstice party

Residents and visitors rugged up in their scarves, beanies and gumboots to enjoy the Warrnambool Winter Solstice party at Lake Pertobe.
The much-loved annual event on Saturday, June 29 saw thousands enjoy the bright lights at the popular city precinct.
Neon artist Carla O'Brien delighted party-goers with her winter-themed interactive artworks.
A fantastic array of live music, curated by the team at Raglan Presents, included 2023 Triple J Unearthed High finalist Lotte Gallagher to be supported by local acts Evie May, Gabby Steel, Billy Barker and DJ Good Intentions.
