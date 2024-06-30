Saints take down fellow contenders as teen makes successful injury return

A trio of youngsters helped Koroit clinch victory against a fellow Hampden league contender on Saturday, June 29 while a talented teenager also made a successful injury comeback for the Saints.
Attacking players Indi O'Connor and Molly McLaren, both still in high school, as well as 18-year-old centre Millie Jennings, starred for the Saints in wet and wintry conditions as they defeated second-placed Cobden 53-41.
Talented multi-sport athlete Scarlett O'Donnell also played well in her first game for the Saints since round five after injuring her leg playing football.
"That was lovely," Saints coach Daniell McInerney said of O'Donnell's return.
"Her first game back and she was really impressive I think too."
Teenagers Shelby O'Sullivan, O'Connor and McLaren, who fill the wing attack, goal attack and goal shooter roles, are becoming a potent attacking threat for the Saints.
The three players occupy the same positions for McInerney's 17 and under outfit.
"They're really starting to work really well together, they play together a lot now," she said.
Goal shooter Nell Mitchell (illness) missed the clash with the Bombers while McLaren rolled her ankle, with McInerney hopeful the teen would be available for the side's next game on July 13 after the league-wide bye.
The Saints sit third on the ladder with the same points as the Bombers and fourth-placed Warrnambool.
The Victoria-Park based club is yet to field a full-strength line-up this season because of injuries.
"Technically we have not played yet with our full team," McInerney said.
"It's been tough, for me it's just been managing players really.
"And it's so good because our division one side's a really nice side as well so I've been able to use so many of those players like Chloe Gleeson and Tayla McInerney, Sienna Batt and Ash Evans..."
Meanwhile, Camperdown recorded its sixth win of the year with a 53-30 win against Hamilton Kangaroos.
The youth-laden Magpies were best served by Leah Perkins and are just one win out of the top-five.
North Warrnambool Eagles held on for victory against Portland, triumphing 48-42.
The eighth-placed Tigers outscored the fifth-placed Eagles 15-7 in the final term but the damage had already been done.
Skye Billings was a standout for the Eagles while Remy Grant was named the Tigers' best.
In the remaining fixtures, reigning premier South Warrnambool defeated Terang Mortlake 47-34 and Warrnambool beat Port Fairy 66-44.
