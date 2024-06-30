'Getting better and better': Finals contender bounces back with crucial win

Kolora-Noorat has ensured it remains entrenched in the top-five and on track for consecutive finals campaigns following an important win against Old Collegians on Saturday, June 29.
The Power bounced back from a narrow loss to Allansford to down the Warriors 45-18 in round 12 of the Warrnambool and District league.
The side sits fourth on 32 points, two-wins clear of Dennington and Timboon Demons, who are fifth and sixth.
"Coming off a loss from last week, getting a win today was important for us but we all played really well and I was really happy with how the girls worked," Power coach Laura Bourke told The Standard.
Bourke, who was impressive through the midcourt, said defenders Ailish Glennen and Nellie Sadler, along with centre Meg O'Sullivan, were standouts.
Marnie Beks and Lucy Murray were influential for the Warriors, who are seventh, eight points adrift of the fifth-placed Dogs.
Bourke is pleased with where her side sits heading into the final six games of the home-and-away campaign.
"Just waiting to see how we go for the next few weeks to see where we'll finish up at the end of the year but I feel like we're getting better and better every week," she said.
'That's all you can ask as a coach to progress and improve and the things that we've been working on, we've been putting into our game so it's all you can ask really."
Power player Hannah O'Connor was rested for the game with a sore foot.
Elsewhere, last year's grand finalists inflicted huge defeats on their opponents.
Nirranda downed Russells Creek 75-29 while Merrivale fell just short of 100 goals in its 99-27 triumph against South Rovers.
Thalia Coates was named the Blues' best player while Kelsey Perry was a standout for the Tigers.
In the remaining two fixtures, third-placed Allansford secured a 40-29 win against Dennington and Timboon Demons took down Panmure 58-49.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.